Chatham Co. Police: Shooting injures one, suspects sought

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department announce they are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning at the corner of Leghorn and DuPont Streets.

Officials say a man in his twenties with multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to the hospital.

According to police, witnesses say two black males and one black female fled the scene in a white Honda. The suspects are not thought to still be in the immediate area.

According to a WSAV News crew on the scene, Oglethorpe Charter School went into lockdown due to the shooting. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

