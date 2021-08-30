Chatham Co. Police search for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) asks the public for help locating a runaway teen.

VVPD is looking for 16-year-old Alissa Thompkins.

Alissa was last seen on August 28, leaving the 1400 block of Whitefield Park Circle.

She was with Christian Belle, 20.

The two were traveling in a 2016 white Kia Forte with Georgia license tag CRU 3240.

CCPD believe the two might be traveling to the Atlanta area.

Thomkins is 5’5” and weighs 115 pounds.

CCPD asks anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call CCPD at 912-652-6500 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.