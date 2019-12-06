Chatham Co. Police search for auto theft and burglary suspects caught on camera

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is searching for several men wanted in connection with a string of entering autos and home burglaries. Police also warn residents to take basic security precautions to keep from becoming a victim.

Police say the wanted suspects were captured on home surveillance cameras entering numerous autos in the area. The string of entering autos date back to at least November 16th.

Police say in several cases, the suspects found spare sets of keys in unlocked vehicles, stole the vehicles, and then used them in their crime spree.

In another instance, the men can be seen brandishing handguns as they canvas an area outside one home.

Police believe the men are also linked to several home burglaries and have been caught on surveillance camera casing homes. The crimes took place during both daytime and nighttime hours.

Police ask that you do not approach the suspects if you see them in your neighborhood or on your property. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone who has any information about these crimes or suspects is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Police also ask residents to make sure they take the following safety precautions: