CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – According to Chatham County Police, a man who was shot multiple times on November 7th at the corner of Leghorn and DuPont Streets has died from his wounds.

Police say Daron Markese Swan, 20, died Tuesday, November 19th at a local hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.