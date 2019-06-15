Chatham Co. Police Marine Patrol rescues four from submerged boat Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHATHAM Co. (WSAV)

The Chatham County Police Department's Marine Patrol rescued four people after their boat took on water and submerged just before noon Saturday.

It happened in the Intracoastal Waterway at the Wilmington River. Three adults and a 13-year-old were on board the 19-foot Hydro sport when it began taking on water.

Chatham County Marine Patrol Units found the boat was on its side and almost completely submerged. Three people were in the water. The driver of the boat was in medical distress and had already been picked up by passing boaters who took him to a dock where EMS was standing by.

He was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The others were rescued and didn't require medical attention.

Marine Patrol Officers believe everyone may have moved to the back of the boat at one point, causing it to quickly take on water. They say it is also possible that the boat's bilge pump may have malfunctioned, also causing the vessel to rapidly take on water.