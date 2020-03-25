Chatham Co. Police investigate Tuesday night shooting, One person shot

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department announced they are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call at a home on the 5000 block of Jasmine Avenue.

At the residence, officers discovered a shooting victim in the backyard.

EMS transported the man to a hospital. His current condition has not been released.

Police ask if anyone has information about this case, is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

