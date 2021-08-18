Chatham Co. Police investigate mail thefts, issue warning to residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) investigates a series of residential mail thefts, and issues a warning about mailing checks from home.

CCPD says there has been an increase in cases where outgoing checks from residential mailboxes have been stolen.

Police say the crooks alter the checks so they appear to be made out to someone else, and then they cash them.

Victims are unaware of the crime until a utility company or the original payee advises them the payment was missed.

CCPD says the thefts have been reported throughout unincorporated Chatham County.

Police recommend instead of mailing checks from home, to mail them from a U.S. Postal Service mailbox.

CCPD asks anyone with information about these crimes to call detectives at 912-651-4717, or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward