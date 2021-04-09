Crews quickly extinguish fire at Chatham County home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews quickly extinguished a house fire off of Highway 17 in Chatham County Friday morning.

The Chatham County Police Department closed Cottonvale Road at Ogeechee Road while firefighters battled the blaze. Shortly before noon, all lanes reopened to traffic.

According to Chatham Emergency Services, the home was vacant at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

photo: Chatham Emergency Services

The crew’s quick work limited the damage to the room the fire broke out in and the roof above it, Chatham Emergency Services said.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.