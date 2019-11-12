Chatham Co. Police: Can you help identify this couple?

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department asks the public for help identifying two people who may have information regarding a burglary at a local hotel.

Police released surveillance camera images of a man and a woman. Detectives believe the couple may have information about a burglary that took place at the Spring Hill Suites on Gateway Boulevard on October 5th.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

