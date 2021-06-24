Chatham Co. Police ask for help locating missing teen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lakendra Sol

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) asks the public for help in the search for missing 15 year-old Lakendra Sol.

Police say Lakendra was last seen late Wednesday afternoon after she left her residence and took a cab to the area of Montgomery and 54th. 

She is 5’09,  weighs approximately 115 pounds, and has shoulder length braids. She was possibly wearing pants, a short sleeve black t-shirt and a black Adidas jacket with white stripes down both sleeves, along with a zebra print bonnet.

CCPD asks anyone that sees Lakendra or knows her whereabouts to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories