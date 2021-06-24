Chatham Co. Police ask for help locating missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) asks the public for help in the search for missing 15 year-old Lakendra Sol.

Police say Lakendra was last seen late Wednesday afternoon after she left her residence and took a cab to the area of Montgomery and 54th.

She is 5’09, weighs approximately 115 pounds, and has shoulder length braids. She was possibly wearing pants, a short sleeve black t-shirt and a black Adidas jacket with white stripes down both sleeves, along with a zebra print bonnet.

CCPD asks anyone that sees Lakendra or knows her whereabouts to call 911.