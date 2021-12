SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), asks the public for help locating a missing teen.

Police says Zavin Parker, 15, was last seen at Motel 6 on Gateway Blvd. between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Zavin was wearing khakis, blue and white Jordan’s and a black hoodie that reads “God is Dope.”

Zavin stands 5 feet tall and his hair is in twisties.

photo courtesy of Chatham Co. Police Dept.

CCPD says Zavin has medical issues.

CCPD asks anyone who sees Zavin or knows of his whereabouts to call 911.