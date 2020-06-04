Chatham Co. Police apologize to woman misidentified as a person of interest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) issued a public apology for misidentifying a person of interest on May 26.

According to CCPD,during the course of a hit and run investigation detectives received surveillance video. The images were shown to eye witnesses and they identified a woman in the video as the suspect.

Chatham County Police released the photos with a written description in an effort to identify the person of interest.

CCPD says Symone Graybill called detectives after seeing pictures of herself on local news broadcasts.

Officials say detectives, after meeting Graybill, immediately ruled her out as a suspect.

“A member of my Command Staff personally reached out to Ms. Graybill to apologize for any inconvenience this has caused her. I would also like to publicly apologize to her and acknowledge how hurtful this was for her,” said CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley.