CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Commission approved a change as to how people in the unincorporated county can appeal their fire fees.

Previously, residents had to pay a certain percentage of their bill before they could appeal how much it cost.

Now, the Chatham County Commission says that has been amended and now residents can appeal their fire fees before they begin to pay.

In addition, the measure also removed “unnecessary penalties language.”

See the full agenda item below: