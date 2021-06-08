Chatham Co. issues notice of property tax increase, public hearings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Property owners could soon see a higher millage rate, according to Chatham County officials.

The Chatham County Board of Commissioners has tentatively adopted a millage rate that would require an increase in property taxes by 1.91 percent in General Maintenance and Operations taxes, 1.01 percent in Special Service District taxes and 1.68 percent in Chatham Area Transit Authority taxes.

But taxpayers will have a chance to voice their concerns. There are three public hearings scheduled to take place at the Commission Meeting Room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse (124 Bull Street):

Thursday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 17 at 6 p.m.

Friday, June 25 at 9:30 a.m.

Below, take a look at a breakdown from the county. Keep in mind, a mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

General Maintenance and Operations millage rate of 11.543 mills, an increase of 0.216 mills $16.20 increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 $27 increase for a homestead property with a fair market value of $300,000

Special Service District millage rate of 4.801 mills, an increase of 0.048 mills $3.60 increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 $6 increase for a homestead property with a fair market value of $300,000

Chatham Area Transit Authority millage rate of 1.15 mills, an increase of 0.019 mills $1.42 increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 $2.37 increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $300,000



Without the tentative tax increase, the millage rate would be no more than for 11.327 mills for General Maintenance and Operations, 4.753 mills for Special Service District and 1.131 mills for Chatham Area Transit Authority.

Meanwhile, the Savannah-Chatham County School Board last week proposed a 0.75 decrease in mills for a milage rate of 18.131.

According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, each county sets a millage rate annually by the board of commissioners, or other governing authority, and by the board of education. The state’s average millage rate is 30 mills, the revenue department says.