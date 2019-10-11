Breaking News
Chatham Co. fire crews battle apartment fire in Georgetown
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Chatham Fire and EMs responded to a large apartment fire Friday morning in Georgetown. The Chatham County Police Department asks drivers to avoid the area around St. George Boulevard while crews battle a major structure fire at an apartment complex.

 According to Chatham County Police units were dispatched to the River Walk Apartments located at 101 St. George Boulevard just before 7 a.m..

 Officials say traffic will be impacted for hours while crews fight the fire and clear the scene, and motorists should avoid the area.

