Chatham Co. fire crews battle apartment fire in Georgetown

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Chatham Fire and EMs responded to a large apartment fire Friday morning in Georgetown. The Chatham County Police Department asks drivers to avoid the area around St. George Boulevard while crews battle a major structure fire at an apartment complex.

According to Chatham County Police units were dispatched to the River Walk Apartments located at 101 St. George Boulevard just before 7 a.m..

Officials say traffic will be impacted for hours while crews fight the fire and clear the scene, and motorists should avoid the area.

WSAV has a crew on the scene and will you bring you the latest details on air and online.

