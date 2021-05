SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Union Mission announces a $1.5 million Capital Campaign, A Haven for Her, to expand service delivery to 32-women as part of a new Grace House for Women (GHFW). Union Mission plans to renovate the building at 125 Fahm St. that has been vacated by J.C. Lewis Health Care. This will be the only Emergency Housing Program for unaccompanied, homeless women along the I-95 corridor from the South Carolina/Georgia border to the Florida/Georgia border.

On any given night, over 180 women in Chatham County are experiencing homelessness, according to the ChathamSavannah Authority for the Homeless’ 2019 HUD Point-in-Time Survey. With 219,911 homeless women in the UnitedStates and 2,297 homeless women in Georgia alone, Chatham County ranks the second highest rate of homelessness in the state with women making up approximately 28% of the homeless population in Savannah.