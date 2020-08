SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Longtime Chatham County Commissioner James Holmes has contracted COVID-19.

His wife tells News 3 Holmes has been in the hospital since Thursday.

The commissioner has served the second district since 2004. Many may know him as a coach and as the former program director of the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, where he worked for 35 years.

WSAV’s Ricardo Lewis will have more from Holmes’ family tonight at 10 p.m. on WSAV-CW and 11 p.m. on WSAV.