Chatham Co. Commission Chair candidates await results

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Results for the Chatham County Commission Chair are still taking shape as two current commissioners, Chester Ellis and Jay Jones, vie for the Democratic nomination.

On the other side of the ticket, Jason Buelterman, Tybee Island’s former mayor, is up against Billy Hair, who has held the seat twice.

“My approach to leadership is collaboration, and I think there needs to be more of that especially between Chatham County and the City of Savannah,” Buelterman said. “And I want to bring the approaches that I brought to Tybee, to work together to solve things to the county level.”

So far, results show Buelterman with a large lead over fellow Hair; Ellis holds a small lead over Jones.

Ellis, who represents District 8, tells News 3 he has the support from other commissioners.

“They came up and said ‘we think you should consider running for the chair so we can carry on because behind the blueprint,’” he said. “Now comes time to develop a master plan.”

