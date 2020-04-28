Chatham Co. Board of Commissioners discuss local response to Coronavirus during special briefing

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Board of Commissioners held a special called briefing to discuss the local response to COVID-19 and related matters.

The director of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Coastal Health District and the director of Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) presented information on the .Coronavirus.

The board reminded residents that the Governor’s stay-at-home order for the elderly and at-risk individuals remains in effect till May 13th.

Officials advised the public that the Coastal Health District is offering free COVID-19 testing for people suffering one of eight symptoms. (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell)

Individuals can schedule an appointment for testing by calling 912-230-9744.

Chath County Sheriff John Wilcher addressed the board about the current status of the jail. Wilcher said the jail will remain closed off to the public up until May 13 and might remained closed off through the end of May depending on the status of Covid-19 pandemic.

The sheriff explained that all inmates were given masks and following social distancing rules.