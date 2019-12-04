Chatham Co.: Appointments accepted tonight for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County Area, Inc. (EOA) announced appointments are being accepted Wednesday for residents seeking help with the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The EOA says potential clients must meet income guidelines and other requirements to be assisted.

To obtain an appointment, residents should either call in or register online on Wednesday starting at 7:00 pm.

According to the EOA there is a limited number of appointments and the agency expects a high volume of calls and online registrations. To make an appointment potential applicants must call the following number (912) 721-7910 or register online at the following link, http://eoasga.cascheduler.com.

Once an appointment is made and confirmed, applications will be taken at Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County Area, Inc., 618 W. Anderson Street, Savannah Georgia, Monday thru Friday between the hours of 9:00 am-4:00 pm.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2020 LIHEAP Eligibility Guidelines. Documents needed by applicants who qualify are as follows:

1. Current Heating Bill (must provide both electric and gas bill unless the home is total electric).

2. Social Security Card for each member of the household (Medicaid Card or SSN Printout will not be accepted)

3. Picture ID (i.e. Driver’s License, State Photo ID, even if the the ID is expired etc.)

4. Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household.

a. Proof of income can include, but is not limited to: 2019 Social Security Award Letter if the appointment is in December 2019 and if the appointment is in January , a paycheck stub, a letter granting public assistance, unemployment benefits for all applicable members of the household.

All applicants will be required to sign a Consent to Release Information Form allowing the state to retrieve energy usage data from their energy provider and to provide proof of bill payment.

For more information contact the EOA office at 912-238-2960 extensions 128, 129, 137, 139, and 115

