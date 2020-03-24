Chatham Area Transit will soon suspend fares, reduce services

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) says ridership is down by 50 percent Tuesday, but it is stepping up to protect people who still use and work on public transit.

At an emergency virtual meeting, board members voted to make two changes, including suspending fares on all its services. CAT is holding an internal meeting early Tuesday evening to work on the specifics. It will tell News 3 and the public when the measure is officially in effect.

CAT says the decision was made to help people and families struggling during the international pandemic. It was also made in an effort to protect CAT operators.

“We will be able to open the rear doors on our busses and people can enter through the rear doors,” said Patricia Harris-Morehead, CAT’s Chief Strategy Officer. “They can get to their seats faster. And they won’t have to pass by the operator sitting at the front of the bus.”

The decision, according to CAT, will cost more than $71 thousand dollars per week. CAT says fares make up just 3 percent of their annual budget.

Board members also voted to reduce service levels throughout the county. Officials are working on the details, but Harris-Morehead says weekday services will most likely look like weekend services. They will, however, make crucial modifications to accommodate work schedules during the week.

Harris-Morehead says a recent, 50 percent drop in ridership allows CAT to reduce weekday services so drastically. She says CAT is working hard to prevent layoffs, despite the reduction in service.

“Our interim CEO assured us we are going to be able to avoid layoffs at this time and we will do our absolute best to make sure our employees get paid,” she said.

CAT says federal agencies may reimburse them for buying extra disinfectants for their employees. They are keeping a detailed record of expenses, including large purchases of hand-sanitizer, masks, and gloves.

CAT assured the public Tuesday it is cleaning facilities, shelters, and busses every night.

“We have purchased some cleaning supplies, where in addition to wiping down some of those common handled materials or places on the bus, you can [also] spray the bus, leave it overnight, and that also helps,” said Harris-Morehead.

Emergency measures will be in effect until April 28, when board members meet again at a regularly scheduled meeting.

When CAT implements its emergency schedule, you can call its customer service line with specific questions. The number to call is (912) 233-5767.

This is a developing story, stick with News 3 for updates.