SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are some big changes coming to Chatham Area Transit as the service and the city teamed up to expand the DOT shuttle service.

It will now run to historic Carver Village and Clover Dale. This is the first expansion of service outside of the historic district.

The new route will make 16 trips on weekdays between 7:30 a.m. & 7 p.m. The weekend service will run from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The expansion will give nearly 4,000 more Savannah residents access to free transportation.