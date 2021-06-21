Chatham Area Transit resumes free Dot shuttle service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) announced they will resume operating the free downtown Dot shuttles starting Monday.

The Dot services were previously suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free shuttle service consists of two loops, Forsyth and Downtown.

The shuttles are available seven days a week and arrive every ten minutes at 18 stops throughout the downtown Historic District.

The city of Savannah funds the Dot service.

The shuttles will operate at half capacity and on an adjusted schedule:

Mon.-Fri: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Holiday: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

The Downtown loop has been rerouted and will stop at a new parking garage located in the Eastern Wharf mixed-use development east of the Downtown Historic District.

Dot passengers are required to wear masks, as mandated by the Transportation Security Administration. Passengers without a mask can request one from an operator.

You can view the Dot route map at https://www.catchacat.org/getting-around/ride-free-downtown/dot-express-shuttle/.