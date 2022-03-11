SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) announced it will continue to require passengers to wear masks.

Officials say CAT passengers will still need to wear masks through mid-April to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, as required by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The TSA announced on Thursday that the federal face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, will be extended through April 18.

The mask requirement had been scheduled to expire on March 18.

CAT customers without a mask can get one from an operator and at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 West Oglethorpe Avenue.