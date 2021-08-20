Chatham Area Transit extends mask mandate, plans to host vaccination clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) announced they will continue to require CAT passengers to wear masks until at least January 18, 2022.

According to CAT, the TSA decided this week that the federal face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, will be extended through mid-January.

The mask requirement aims to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

CAT customers without a mask can request one from an operator.

CAT also plans to host a free vaccination clinic next week at the Joe Murray Rivers Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue.

Officials say the J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center pop-up clinic will be at the transit center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Both the Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccines will be offered. No appointments are necessary. Recipients of the vaccine will have to wait at the center for 15 minutes of monitoring after getting the shot.

CAT encourages residents who are hesitant about getting the vaccine to speak with a medical professional about their concerns.

Find information about the vaccine and about other local vaccination clinics HERE.