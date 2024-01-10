SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Chatham Area Transit Authority (CAT) will run on a holiday schedule and provide zero-fare service (all day) on Monday, Jan. 15.

On the morning of the MLK Jr. Parade, some of CAT’s Fixed-Routes and the DOT shuttles will be rerouted.

CAT announced the following schedule will be in effect during the holiday:

Fixed-Route: CAT’s holiday bus schedule will be in effect. Routes Servicing the Joe Murray Rivers Jr., Intermodal Transit Center (ITC): 3 (West Chatham), 3B (Augusta Road), 17 Silk Hope, 7C Cloverdale Routes Servicing Barnard & Oglethorpe: 4 Barnard, 6 Crosstown, 10 East Savannah, 11 Candler, 12 Henry, 14 Abercorn, 25 MLK, 27 Waters, 28 Waters, 31 Skidaway DOT Shuttles: Temporarily suspended and will be used to shuttle passengers between the ITC and Barnard. Riders should expect delays. All DOT shuttles will return to normal operations immediately following the MLK Jr. Parade and when roads are clear at 2 p.m.



Paratransit: The customer service office will be in operation from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. to make reservations.

Savannah Belles Ferry: Running normal operations

The ticket window at the Joe Murray Rivers Jr. Intermodal Transit Center (ITC) will be open from 7 a.m. until close at 4 p.m. Administrative offices will be closed that day.

Customers are encouraged to check the holiday schedules found here for more detailed information on a particular route or contact customer service at (912) 233-5767.