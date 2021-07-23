Chase update: Suspect out of hospital, behind bars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An alleged armed man who led law enforcement on a pursuit in a stolen police vehicle last month is now behind bars after recovering at a hospital.

Police say Jacob Anthony Palmer, 29, of Virginia. stole a police cruiser on June 17, leading police on a chase that ended with a crash near Daffin Park.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Palmer hit a citizen’s vehicle head on at the intersection of Victory Drive and Bee Road.

The GBI says after the crash, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers instructed Palmer to exit the patrol vehicle. He didn’t comply with commands and pointed a gun in GSP’s direction, the agency said, and one trooper fired his weapon.

Palmer was taken to Memorial Health for treatment.

Palmer has since been released from the hospital and transported to the Chatham County Jail where he remains in custody.

Palmer is expected in court next month for a felony hearing.