Chase ensues after suspect drops off gunshot victim at hospital in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Jesup Police arrested a suspect after witnessing the driver drop off a gunshot victim at a hospital Wednesday.

Police say an off duty officer witnessed the gunshot victim being dropped off at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Later, a Jesup officer attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle. The suspect led police on a high speed chase.

The chase ended after the suspect vehicle crashed into a patrol car from behind. The patrol vehicle chasing the suspect then crashed into the suspect vehicle.

Police arrested the suspect. Police say no one was injured in the accident.

The gunshot victim was later transported by helicopter to a Savannah hospital. The gunshot victim’s current condition is unknown.

Jesup Police say the male victim was shot and wounded while attending a backyard BBQ on Oak and 3rd streets around 5:30 p.m.