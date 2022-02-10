Charges dropped in 2018 crash that killed Savannah police officer

by: Eve Hermann

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Charges were dropped in connection with a crash that killed a Savannah Police Officer in 2018.

Officer Anthony Christie was in his patrol car on I-16 as part of traffic control for a separate wreck. Charles Livingston hit Christie’s car, killing him on the scene.

Livingston had been charged with vehicular homicide. Prosecutors sent a notice to a judge saying after further investigation, the charges could not be proven without a reasonable doubt at trial.

The charges were dismissed late last month.

