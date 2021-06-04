Charges dropped for suspect linked to Bluffton teen’s murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A court’s ruling drops charges against one of the suspects linked to the murder of a Bluffton high school student.

A Magistrate Court judge ruled there was no probable cause to charge Jayden Void with accessory to murder in DJ Fields’ killing.

BREAKING: Magistrate Court judge rules there was NO probable cause to charge Jayden Void with accessory to murder in DJ Fields killing @wsav pic.twitter.com/WOZcsvN7DT — Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) June 4, 2021

Fields, 18, was shot and killed while driving in his car along Bluffton Parkway on March 5.

Jayden Void and Shayniah Void

According to investigators and the initial warrant, Jayden and his sister, Shayniah Void, were accused of “tipping off” the murder suspects to the car’s location that night.

Ty Chaneyfield, 18, and Jimmie Green, 19, face murder charges in connection with the killing of Fields.

Follow WSAV News 3’s Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) on twitter for the latest details from the hearing.