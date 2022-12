TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – While filming on Tybee Island, actor Channing Tatum got to meet two of Georgia Southern University’s own.

The school shared a photo of Steve Hein, the executive director of Georgia Southern’s Wildlife Center, and mascot Freedom next to Tatum.

According to Georgia Southern, Hein was providing expertise on birds of prey for the film “Project Artemis.”

It’s believed the film details the space race of the 1960s, according to Deadline.