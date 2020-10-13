Changes coming to CAT routes in November

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit will be making several changes to routes and schedules come November.

Officials say it’s in an effort to meet rider needs as they continue tackling the challenges of COVID-19.

Most CAT buses will start a modified schedule on weekdays and Saturdays, starting Monday, Nov. 2.

On Sundays, service for fixed-route buses will be suspended, but CAT’s Mobility services will continue to operate. CAT says Sundays have consistently been the system’s lowest ridership day, and the suspension will allow for cleaning and disinfecting.

In addition, CAT will suspend operations of the shuttle to the airport, the 100X Airport Express, which officials say has seen little use during the pandemic.

The following will apply to weekdays:

More buses will operate on routes 10 East Savannah 14, Abercorn and the 17 Silk Hope

Bus frequency will be reduced on the 6 Cross Town, 12 Henry, 25 MLK/West Lake, 28 Waters, and 31 Skidaway/Sandfly

Bus frequency will remain the same for routes 3 West Chatham, 3B Augusta Ave, 4 Barnard, 11 Candler, 20 Skidaway Island/Coffee Bluff, 27 Waters and 29 W. Gwinnett/Cloverdale

CAT will retain the reduced evening schedule that is currently in place, which means all bus and CAT Mobility operations will continue to stop operating by 10 p.m.

CAT says these changes will help with the financial challenges they’ve faced.

“COVID-19 has caused a drastic drop in revenue resulting in an increase in unplanned and unbudgeted expenses,” said CAT CEO Bacarra S. Mauldin. “We are implementing these service optimizations, and other belt-tightening measures to prevent CAT from experiencing an operating shortfall as we work to build a strong reserve fund for unforeseen emergencies during the continuing crisis.”

CAT continues to limit passengers to 15 to 20 people per bus, or half the normal capacity, to allow for social distancing. Passengers are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

The modified schedule is expected to stay in place until the end of CAT’s fiscal year, which runs through June.

CAT’s customer service hours will remain the same. Call 912-233-5767 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

These changes will be discussed at a virtual committee meeting on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The public may access Wednesday’s community meeting by calling 929-205-6099 and then dialing the meeting ID: 819 9330 2752.