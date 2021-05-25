Change of responsibility ceremony held at Hunter Army Airfield

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friends, family and service members gathered at Hunter Army Airfield Tuesday morning to welcome in a new Command Sergeant Major.

Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Tremayne Robbins relinquished his responsibilities to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan C. Reichard.

“This is a great opportunity to be involved in the local community, to be involved with soldiers and civilians, and actually take the time to learn everything I need to know about the post and making a great impact on the soldiers, their families and civilians,” said Reichard.

Command Sgt. Maj. Reichard, who has served in the Army for over 20 years, is looking forward to be able to service the city of Savannah to the best of his abilities.

“There’s a lot of things we can change over time. I know things don’t move as fast as I’d like them to, but if I can start something now, maybe little things that take effect 10-15 years from now, or even 2-3 years from now, I think that’s a great opportunity,” Reichard added.

Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Tremayne Robbins will head down to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX next month, where he will take over the same role.

The change of responsibility ceremony takes place once every two years.