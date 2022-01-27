Chamber Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — If you’re looking for a place to enjoy some good food in the Lowcountry, you’re in luck. Chamber Restaurant Week, presented by the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, is kicking off this Saturday.

It’s a week where everyone who lives or visits the Lowcountry gets to see what the local chefs have to offer.

Seventy different restaurants in Bluffton and Hilton Head are taking part in Chamber Restaurant Week. There are fixed-price menus as low as $20.22 offering new dishes chefs want to try and signature dishes ready to eat.

While it’s a good week for diners, it is also important for restaurants to drum up business still badly needed after pandemic shutdowns.

“The restaurants love it because it brings in business at a time that is usually very slow for them and they can try new things, and it’s a great time for locals,” said Charlie Clark with the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. “Locals love it and it’s a great time for visitors too; people build their trips around it.”

The Bluffton and Hilton Head Restaurant Week starts this Saturday and runs through Saturday, Feb. 5.

For a full list of restaurants involved, visit here.