Ceremony to honor 9 aviators killed in Port Wentworth crash

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been two years since a military plane came crashing down onto Highway 21 in Port Wentworth.
No one on the ground was injured but all nine 156th Airlift Wing Aviators from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard who were on board died.
The crew was on a mission to deliver the aircraft from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport to its retirement at a U.S. Air Force base in Arizona.
Investigators say one engined failed during takeoff and the crew ultimately couldn’t address an aircraft mishap.
On Saturday at 10 a.m., a ceremony will be held at the crash site, located on Highway 21 near the intersection of Crossgate and Gulfstream roads. A pastor will be present to give an invocation.
The names of the nine fallen airmen are:
- Maj. José R. Román Rosado – Pilot – 18 years of service – from Manati, PR. He is survived by his wife and two sons.
- Maj. Carlos Pérez Serra – Navigator – 23 years of service – from Canóvanas, PR. He is survived by his wife, two sons and daughter.
- 1st Lt. David Albandoz – Co-Pilot – 16 years of service – from PR, recently residing in Madison, Alabama. He is survived by his wife and daughter.
- Senior Master Sgt. Jan Paravisini – Mechanic – 21 years of service – from Canóvanas, PR. He is survived by two daughters and son.
- Master Sgt. Jean Audriffred – 16 years of service – from Carolina, PR. He is survived by his wife and two sons.
- Master Sgt. Mario Braña – Flight Engineer – 17 years of service – from Bayamón, PR. He is survived by his mother and daughter.
- Master Sgt. Víctor Colón – 22 years of service – from Santa Isabel, PR. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
- Master Sgt. Eric Circuns – Loadmaster – 31 years of service – from Rio Grande, PR. He is survived by his wife, two step-daughters and son.
- Senior Airman Roberto Espada- three years of service – from Salinas, PR. He is survived by his grandmother.