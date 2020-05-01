Ceremony to honor 9 aviators killed in Port Wentworth crash

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been two years since a military plane came crashing down onto Highway 21 in Port Wentworth.

No one on the ground was injured but all nine 156th Airlift Wing Aviators from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard who were on board died.

The crew was on a mission to deliver the aircraft from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport to its retirement at a U.S. Air Force base in Arizona.

Investigators say one engined failed during takeoff and the crew ultimately couldn’t address an aircraft mishap.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., a ceremony will be held at the crash site, located on Highway 21 near the intersection of Crossgate and Gulfstream roads. A pastor will be present to give an invocation.

The names of the nine fallen airmen are: