Census: Bryan County is fastest-growing county in Georgia, 6th in nation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Bryan County grew by 48% over the last decade, according to figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Not only does this make Bryan County the fastest-growing county in Georgia, but the sixth across the nation.

Located southwest of Savannah, the county’s population grew from 30,233 in 2010 to 44,738 in 2020.

“It’s a coastal community. We have good amenities, good recreation,” said Bryan County Commission Chairman Carter Infinger. “I think all of those in combination have caused people to want to come here.”

The recent sale of a mega-site in the county — the largest purchase in the state’s history — has been hailed as a tremendous opportunity for the area.

“That population is going to boom up there in the north end of town,” said Infinger. “Really, I say within a 90-mile radius, you could have people come into those good jobs that are created by whatever comes there.”

The Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority hopes to attract a major manufacturing facility to the 2,284-acre site.

Infinger says while some may be hesitant to growth — preparation is key.

“We really need to take our time and make sure that we have nice controlled growth,” he said.

From road infrastructure to sewer and water projects, Infinger said the county is getting ready.

“The school systems are preparing for it. We’re preparing for it,” he said, “So it is a continued effort to just make sure we can still provide those services to everyone that moves here.”

Forsyth County was just behind Bryan County, growing 43%, according to the new data. Meanwhile, Chatham County saw a change of 11.4%.