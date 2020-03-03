CEMA to test emergency sirens Wednesday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham Emergency Management Agency announced their plans to conduct a monthly scheduled test of Chatham County’s Emergency Warning Siren System on Wednesday.

Officials say Chatham County residents will hear a one minute emergency tone from the various sirens located throughout the county at noon Wednesday.

CEMA says the monthly test is necessary to ensure that the Emergency Warning Siren System is functioning properly.

The City of Tybee Island will conduct a separate siren test Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

