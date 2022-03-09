SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As we move into severe weather season, it is important to know how to prepare for any outcome. Tornado season typically peaks in warmer months starting in March and going until May.

WSAV News 3 spoke with Chatham County Emergency Management coordinator Chelsea Sawyer about what we should do now to get ready.

Sawyer says there are three things CEMA encourages everyone to do in order to be prepared in the case of severe weather events:

Make an emergency kit Adjust items for different weather seasons. Include items like food, snacks and shoes.

Have a plan ready

Make a list of the items you want to have replaced for insurance purposes

On days when severe weather happens, CEMA duty officers assess the situation and communicates with the National Weather Service to keep the public informed.

During weather events like tornadoes or hurricanes, sirens will go off indicating watches or warnings. CEMA coordinator Sawyer says seek shelter if you hear the sirens at all this week with the increased risk of severe weather.

There will be no siren testing this week due to inclement weather, so all sirens are confirmed alerts.

While sirens are usually an indicator of bad weather, Sawyer says do not rely on sirens alone. She encourages downloading weather apps like WSAV Weather Now and keeping up with the news on air or through weather radios.