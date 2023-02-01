WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — Cell phone evidence will be at the forefront of Wednesday’s proceedings as the Murdaugh double murder trial continues in its second week.

Alex Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and youngest son, Maggie and Paul, at their Colleton County property in June of 2021.

On Tuesday, we learned about calls made from Alex to Maggie just before and after the murders and why and how her phone may have moved after she died.

Controversy about whether Murdaugh said ‘I’ or ‘they’ during an emotional interview with law enforcement about the killings in June of 2021 swirled during the trial. The prosecution argued he said ‘I did him so bad’, while the defense maintained he said ‘they did him so bad’ during a slowed-down playback of the interview.

Lieutenant Britt Dove of the SLED Computer Crimes Unit will return to the stand to discuss more phone data and why prosecutors believe it could connect back to Alex as the killer. The defense will also get a chance to analyze the data and support the statement that Alex was visiting his mother when the killings happened.

A highly anticipated Snapchat video, which could be a key to finding Alex’s whereabouts before the murders and could contradict his own statements and alibi, could be shown in court.

Proceedings will resume at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:30 a.m. – Judge Clinton Newman will gavel court into session.