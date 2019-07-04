Celebrating the Fourth of July on River Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s an annual tradition in the Hostess City — 4th of July on the River.

Fireworks are set to begin around 9-9:30 p.m. overlooking the Savannah River.

But before the big show, there is plenty going on, and the crowds are proof. Many showed up early sporting their best patriotic gear to enjoy live music, food and much more.

It’s a celebration for everyone, young and old.

11-year-old Emery Shapley said seeing the fireworks is his favorite part. But what does the holiday mean to him?

“I think it means going out to have fun to celebrate the independence of America and just all of that,” he told News 3.

Remember: River Street will be closed to traffic starting at 6:30 p.m. They’ll open it back up after the fireworks end once pedestrian traffic calms.