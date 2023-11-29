SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Congratulations are in order for Kim Gusby, who is celebrating 30 years at WSAV.

The Savannah-bred, award-winning journalist is the longest-serving morning news anchor in the area.

Some special guests dropped by the station Wednesday to congratulate her, including Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson and the Georgia Southern Eagle, Freedom.

Mayor Van Johnson even declared today as “Kim Gusby Day” in her honor.

Thank you, Kim, for all the work you do for our community. We’re so proud to have you on our team.