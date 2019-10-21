Celebrate with Savannah State for their 130th Homecoming

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – It’s that time of year again for Savannah State University’s (SSU) annual Homecoming Celebration.

This year, SSU is celebrating its 130th year from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27.

The theme for this year’s homecoming is “Rising Higher: Fulfilling the Promises.” SSU plans to rededicate itself to the promises of its founder, Richard R. Wright, Sr.

Savannah State is calling on alumni, students, family and friends to join in celebrating their 130th homecoming.

SSU has a jam-packed week full of fun-filled events for all ages. Coronation, tailgating and a Greek step show are just a few of the activities Savannah State has in store.

On Saturday, the Tigers will go head to head with old rival Albany State University on Saturday at T. A Wright Stadium.

Want to join in on the celebration? Below is a schedule of events for this year’s SSU homecoming.

Oct. 21

The Ultimate House Party: Residential Hall Step Show

8 p.m.

Join SSU for their annual Residential Hall Step Show with special guest Pretty Vee

Located at Tiger Arena (SSU campus)

Admission is $5

Oct. 22

Trap Runway

8 p.m.

Join SSU for their annual homecoming fashion show with special guest B. Simone and Young Nudy

Located at Tiger Arena (SSU campus)

Admission is $30

Oct. 23

Victory Lap: Pep Rally

8 p.m.

Come out and have fun at the Pep Rally with special guest performer Stunna 4 Vegas.

Located at Tiger Arena (SSU campus)

Admission is $10

Oct. 24

Alumni Connection

Noon

Come out and connect with alumni of Savannah State

Located at the Student Union (SSU campus)

Admission is free

Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler: “Let the good times roll”

7 p.m.

Mister and Miss Savannah State University Coronation of Mr. Antwon Yarbrough and Ms. Aaliyah Buckholts

Located at Tiger Arena (SSU campus)

Free and Open to the public

Oct. 25

YardFest

11 a.m.

Fish fry, live music and DJ, on-campus parade and much more!

Located at Alexis Circle (SSU campus)

Open to the public

Volleyball Game

6 p.m.

SSU vs Middle Georgia State University

Located at Willcox-Wiley gym (SSU campus)

Admission is free

Binge-Worthy

8 p.m.

Greek Step Show with special guest Burpie

Located at Tiger Arena (SSU campus)

Admission for Greeks wearing paraphernalia: $15

General Admission $20

Oct. 26

Homecoming Parade

9 a.m.

Head downtown this Saturday to enjoy the SSU homecoming parade

Free and open to the public

Homecoming Game

3 p.m.

SSU vs. Albany State

Located at T.A. Wright Stadium (SSU campus)

Tickets can be purchased online

General Admission adult tickets: $20

General Admission youth tickets (7-17 years old): $15

General Admission military & senior tickets: $15

General parking on campus: $15

NOTE: Clear bags must be used at the stadium

The Baddest After Party

8 p.m.

Join SSU for their official after party featuring special guest performers Trina and Boosie

Located at Tiger Arena (SSU campus)

Admission is $30

Oct. 27

The Homecoming Finale Concert

5 p.m.

Join SSU for a gospel concert featuring special guest performers Isabel Davis and Keyla Richardson

Located in the Student Union (SSU campus)

Admission is $10

For more information on Savannah State University’s 130th homecoming celebration, visit here.