CDC extends eviction moratorium through March

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the pandemic continues to leave individuals and families struggling to keep many things — a roof over their head won’t be one of them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its eviction moratorium until at least March 31.

Because many of those who are evicted end up in shelters or group homes, the agency’s director says that puts lives at risk and threatens the spread of the virus:

As a protective public health measure, I will extend the current order temporarily halting residential evictions until at least March 31, 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to our nation’s health. It has also triggered a housing affordability crisis that disproportionately affects some communities. CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH

Chatham County received nearly $8 million to help pay rent and utilities for those immediately facing eviction. Commission Chairman Chester Ellis says this will be his focus until he and his team can come up with something long term.

“We want to make sure that we put a program in place that meets the needs of the people who need it,” he said,” and in the meantime, we don’t want anyone to get evicted. So we are working with the sheriffs and the courts to slow that down.”

Ellis says it’s up to the county to understand residents’ circumstances and lend a hand where they can.

“People are not working, not because they don’t want to work — it’s because they have been laid off. Some folks’ hours have been cut back,” he said.

“This is no fault of their own, it’s just the matter of the time we are in. It’s important that we take care of each other,” Ellis added.

To ensure protection while facing eviction, renters need to provide an executed copy of the declaration form to their landlord. Visit here for more information.