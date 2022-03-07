SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A shooting suspect took his own life after leading officers on a foot chase Sunday night, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

CCPD officers responded at 11:30 p.m. to a damaged property and shooting call at the La Quinta Inn.

At the scene, officers heard gunshots from the nearby Scottish Inn and responded to the location. There, officers found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital.

Meanwhile, police say they identified a male suspect in the shooting. After locating him, police say he led officers on a foot chase.

CCPD says the suspect ran to the back of the Scottish Inn where he shot himself.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The identities of the suspect or the previous shooting victim were not available at the time of this report.

CCPD notified the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and requested them to investigate the incident.

This story is developing. Continue to return to this page for the latest developments.