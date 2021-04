SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Police arrested a 26-year old man accused of sexually assaulting a victim at a Berwick area grocery store.

Police made the arrest Tuesday evening at the Kroger’s located in the 5700 block of Ogeechee Rd.

The Chatham County Police Department plans to release more details Wednesday.

