CCPD asks public for help locating missing 12-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) asked the public for its help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Christina Cochran has not been seen since Monday evening.

Christina is approximately 5’4 and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the 5100 block of Garrard Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Monday.

Christina was last seen wearing a pink and black shirt with flames, jeans with green lettering down the sides, and a long pony tail. She should also have a pink backpack and Nike shoes.

She could possibly be in the areas of Garrard, Westlake, or Savannah Gardens.

CCPD asks anyone with information about Christina’s whereabouts to call 911.