Cats rescued from Hurricane Sally looking for forever homes

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Almost two dozen cats who survived Hurricane Sally are looking for new homes.

Hilton Head Humane Association took in 20 cats from an animal shelter in Alabama that was badly damaged because of the hurricane.

Unfortunately, some of the animals at the Safe Harbor Animal Coalition died because of the heavy flooding from the storm.

The almost 196 surviving cats were rescued by the Atlanta Humane Society and then transported to shelters all across the southeast.

Currently, the cats at HHHA are undergoing treatment and will be made available for adoption soon. Some of them have already finished and are up for adoption.

HHHA says they will announce on their Facebook page when all of the cats are ready to be adopted.

To learn more about how you can help one of these cats find their forever home, call or visit Hilton Head Humane Association’s website here.