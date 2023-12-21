SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Expect some changes to Chatham Area Transit operations during the holidays.

All services will be suspended on Christmas and New Year’s so staff members can spend time with their families.

Though the CAT Mobility office will be closed on the holidays, customers may call 912-660-8681 to leave a message to schedule their reservations for Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Riders can also schedule an appointment online.

CAT asks riders to take note of the following schedule:

Christmas Eve – Sunday, Dec. 24 Fixed-Route: CAT’s regular Sunday schedule will be in effect. The customer service/ticket window, and administration offices will be closed. DOT: CAT’s regular Sunday schedule will be in effect. Paratransit: Running normal operations . Reservations end at 4 p.m. Savannah Belles Ferry: Operations will end at 8 p.m.



Christmas Day – Monday, Dec. 25 Fixed-Route, DOT, Paratransit and Savannah Belles Ferry services will not be in operation. CAT offices, customer service, and the ticket sales window will also be closed. Normal operations will return on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

