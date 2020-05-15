CAT to resume ferry service with reduced schedule, limited capacity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) will resume Savannah Belles Ferry service next Friday under a temporary, reduced schedule.

The water ferries will operate from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. They will run at half their normal capacity and will be cleaned after each shift to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ferry service was suspended on March 28 in response to the pandemic and shelter-in-place orders.

No date has been set for the resumption of the ferries’ regular schedule.

The ferries can be boarded along the Savannah Riverwalk behind City Hall and on the east end at Morrell Park near the Marriott Riverfront hotel. On Hutchinson Island, the boats can be boarded at the Savannah Convention Center, next to the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa.

CAT’s buses and Mobility paratransit services continue to run on modified schedules.