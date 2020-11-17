CAT to resume fare collection in December

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) will resume the collection of fares for fixed-route buses and CAT Mobility services in December, following the installation of tempered glass barriers to protect bus operators from COVID-19 exposure.

This comes after CAT suspended far collection in March to allow for rear-door boarding and minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Customers will be able to purchase a $1.50 one-trip pass or $3 all-day pass on fixed-route buses using exact change. The fare for CAT Mobility paratransit’s service remains $2 per one-way trip.

Multi-day passes will also be available for purchase via cash, check, debit and credit card at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue. In addition, customers will be able to purchases passes online at pass.catchacat.org and have the passes sent directly to their home.

Early next year, CAT says it plans to implement mobile ticketing services so customers can purchase bus passes with their smart phones. While initially conceived as a way to make public transit more user-friendly, mobile ticketing will also help keep users safe by allowing customers to simply show operators their phone to board and minimize cash handling and contact with the fare box.

More information about fares and discounts can be found at https://www.catchacat.org/fares-passes/.